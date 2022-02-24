The consensus against using force holds, despite Russia’s invasion

As the Russian military pushed into Ukraine on Thursday, lawmakers issued forceful statements and pledges to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his aggression.

But there was no indication that any had changed their minds about using the biggest stick in Washington’s arsenal, the United States' military.

In the midst of what many in Washington are calling the most serious act of aggression in Europe since World War II, Ukraine will have to fight alone.

Ahead of the invasion, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced that the U.S. was pulling all of its military advisers, 160 members of the Florida National Guard, out of Ukraine.

The U.S. has instead deployed troops, attack helicopters and fighter jets to European nations on NATO’s eastern flank. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Thursday ordered 7,000 U.S. troops to deploy to Germany, which already hosts a large U.S. military presence. And several thousand U.S. soldiers are already in Romania and Poland, which share a border with Ukraine.