Biden sounds like a wartime president. Putin may force him into some ‘very, very difficult choices’

ANALYSIS — Joe Biden, for the first time since taking office, sounded this week like a wartime president as he panned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced economic penalties meant to stagger Moscow’s economy.

But is he ready to truly be one?

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said Thursday at the White House. “America stands up to bullies and we stand up for freedom. This is who we are.”

Biden and his top lieutenants have been clear that the commander in chief has no interest in deploying American troops to fight Russian forces, even if they barnstorm through Kyiv all the way to Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova — and even if they pillage their way to linking up with Russian naval forces already in the Black Sea.

The U.S. president intends to keep fighting — or, more accurately, trying to change Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind — by applying economic sanctions and positioning more American troops on NATO soil in the region.