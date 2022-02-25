Biden Supreme Court pick Jackson brings criminal justice experience to the bench

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson worked as a public defender and on a commission to make criminal sentences more fair before she was appointed to federal courts in Washington. Now, she is President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

The White House made the selection official in a news release that highlighted how the Senate previously has confirmed Jackson to three roles “with votes from Republicans as well as Democrats.”

“Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation,” the White House announcement said. Biden and Jackson are due to appear together Friday afternoon.

The White House and Senate Democrats will tout not only the racial diversity Jackson would add to the nation’s highest court, but that perspective she can bring from her deep experience in criminal justice issues that they say is missing far too often on the bench.

“Judge Jackson has grappled with legal, intellectual, and moral challenges that come with sentencing policy and decisions,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said on the Senate floor ahead of a confirmation vote last year.