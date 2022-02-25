Biden’s options to avert gas and energy price spikes are limited

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to roil international oil markets, President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to use every tool at his disposal to shield American consumers from higher gas prices.

“I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting,” Biden said. “I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”

Biden spoke to reporters as the White House unveiled a series of sanctions administration officials said were designed to hammer Russia while avoiding harsh blowback on American consumers and businesses.

The sanctions are focused on financial institutions and Russia’s capacity to obtain cutting-edge technology while carving out areas such as energy, Daleep Singh, a deputy national security advisor, told reporters at the White House.

“We've intentionally scoped our sanctions to deliver severe impact on the Russian economy, while minimizing the cost to the U.S. as well as our allies and partners,” Singh said. “To be clear, our sanctions are not designed to cause any disruptions to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world.”