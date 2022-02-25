Inhofe tells newspaper he will step aside at year’s end and support aide for his seat

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe plans to resign from the Senate, he told The Oklahoman newspaper, prompting a scramble to fill the seat in a solidly red state ahead of a June 28 primary.

Inhofe, 87, told the newspaper that he had been considering leaving the Senate and made a final decision two or three weeks ago. He said he would leave Congress at the end of this year.

“There has to be one day where you say, ‘All right, this is going to be it,’” he said, adding that he and his wife, Kay, had decided they wanted to spend more time together.

Inhofe won a fifth term in 2020, and his resignation will mean a second Senate race this year in the Sooner State, where Republican Sen. James Lankford is also up for reelection. In the interview, Inhofe said he backed Luke Holland, his chief of staff, to succeed him and that he would campaign for Holland.

First elected in 1994, Inhofe served as chair of the Armed Services Committee after the 2018 death of then-Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz. Now the top-ranking Republican on the panel, Inhofe enjoys a strong friendship with the committee’s chairman, Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed. Both are Army veterans.