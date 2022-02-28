Florida Rep. Ted Deutch to leave Congress, run Jewish advocacy group

House Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch of Florida said Monday he will leave Congress later this year to become CEO of the American Jewish Committee rather than seek reelection in November.

“In my seven terms in Congress, I have worked hard and tried to find common ground. I’m proud of my work to make our communities safer from gun violence, strengthen Social Security and protect our most vulnerable seniors, and ensure Holocaust survivors can live in dignity,” Deutch said in a statement.

He said he would serve “until Congress recesses for the next election,” which is currently set for Sept. 30. The AJC, a global Jewish advocacy group, said in a statement he would take over on Oct. 1.

First elected in a special election in 2010, Deutch is the chairman of the House Ethics Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism. He also sits on the House Judiciary Committee. He is the fourth House committee chair to announce his retirement after this Congress and the 31st House Democrat not to seek reelection.

Deutch represents Broward and Palm Beach counties, which includes Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a 2018 mass shooting. While Deutch had previously supported gun control policies, the shooting greatly affected him.