Immigration likely to take lower profile in Biden speech after mixed year

President Joe Biden entered office with big plans on the notoriously thorny issue of immigration — a sweeping bill that would legalize millions of undocumented immigrants and widespread rollbacks of Trump-era policies that Democrats castigated as inhumane.

Over a year later, his record is complicated. He has undone many of the Trump administration’s famously stringent policies, including migrant family separation and border barrier construction.

But as Biden prepares to give his first State of the Union address, immigration is unlikely to be a major focus amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, continuing pandemic and Supreme Court confirmation battle.

Biden’s administrative and legislative agenda have stalled, hampered by Democrats’ narrow congressional majorities as well as Republican-led states intent on blocking his efforts.

Meanwhile, Biden has struggled with the highly partisan politics surrounding the issue, at times angering both conservatives demanding tougher enforcement and liberals seeking a wholesale end to policies like immigration detention.