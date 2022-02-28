New sanctions cut Russia off from its foreign currency reserves

The Biden administration on Monday imposed sanctions on Russia’s Central Bank that prohibit U.S. dollar-denominated transactions and are intended to largely wipe out Moscow’s $630 billion foreign currency war chest, which the Kremlin hoped would insulate the Russian economy from other sanctions Western nations have imposed.

Additionally, the sanctions from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control ban all Americans from doing any business with the Russian Central Bank, the country’s National Wealth Fund, the Russian Finance Ministry and the Kremlin’s sovereign wealth fund: the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Collectively, the financial sanctions should freeze any remaining U.S.-based assets held by the Russian Central Bank in the United States or by Americans abroad.

Moscow has traditionally relied on its sovereign wealth fund and its CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, who is close with Russian President Vladimir Putin — both men are now under Western sanctions — to raise capital abroad.

The U.S. moves add to steps taken over the weekend by the 27-member-nation European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and other countries to delist certain Russian banks from the SWIFT financial transactions system, an action long championed by U.S. lawmakers that makes it difficult to conduct international banking transactions with Russia.

“No country is sanctions-proof when we act together,” a senior Biden administration official said in a Monday background call with reporters.