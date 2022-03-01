Justice Department expands effort to tackle tech-enabled threats

The Justice Department last week announced a sweeping new effort to address tech-enabled threats posed by countries like China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as it shuttered a more narrow Trump-era initiative.

The move comes as the department ended a program called the China Initiative, launched in 2018 under President Donald Trump, that was aimed at addressing Beijing’s aggressive cyber-enabled economic espionage, which includes Beijing’s efforts to attract top scientific talent from around the world to work in China.

“We confront everything from profit-driven efforts to steal trade secrets and military technology to state-sponsored efforts in cyber targeting our critical infrastructure,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen said late last week, explaining the broader effort. “Hostile foreign governments assault our democratic and economic institutions in pursuit of strategic competitive advantage.”

The Justice Department’s National Security Division will enlarge its efforts to address threats posed by nation-states, including cyberattacks, foreign malign influence aimed at American voters, efforts to evade U.S. export controls on key technologies and suppression of dissidents, Olsen said.

The decision to drop the China Initiative and expand the scope to include threats from other countries came after the Justice Department lost high-profile cases against Chinese-origin American scientists who were accused of allegedly concealing their ties to Beijing. The department then undertook a three-month review to address concerns by researchers around the country that the program was fueling anti-Chinese bias.