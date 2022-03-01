Party unity vote studies underscore polarized State of the Union

President Joe Biden asked for bipartisan support for his legislative agenda in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but he faces a stark reality: The political parties in Congress are increasingly unified in their voting patterns, often putting majority Democrats and minority Republicans at odds.

“While it often appears that we never agree, that isn’t true. I signed 80 bipartisan bills into law last year. From preventing government shutdowns to protecting Asian-Americans from still-too-common hate crimes to reforming military justice,” the president’s prepared remarks read. But despite that record, many of the most contentious legislative issues, such as voting rights, split the parties down the middle.

Holding an extraordinarily narrow majority, House Democrats needed to remain unified in 2021 to pass legislation and ward off attempts to attach amendments that members of their caucus would view as “poison pills.”

They largely succeeded, in part thanks to the unity that comes with agenda-setting alongside a president of their own party, and partly by changing the rules to minimize the Republican minority’s ability to call votes on measures that could divide the majority, a CQ Roll Call analysis of votes in 2021 found.

CQ Roll Call calculates party unity scores based on votes in which a majority of one party and a majority of the other party are on opposite sides. For 2021, such House votes totaled 283, or 63 percent of all votes. That’s a higher total than the 176 in 2020, but a lower percentage than all but one year (59 percent in 2018) over the previous decade.