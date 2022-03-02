Biden’s State of the Union: a swing and a miss

Watching Tuesday night’s State of the Union, one might think that President Joe Biden is currently enjoying a positive job approval and an electorate that thinks the country is on the right track.

Neither is true.

The speech he delivered was a typical political hybrid — part foreign policy and part domestic policy. What made this SOTU different is the seriousness of the moment — the crisis in Ukraine — and the interconnectedness of domestic energy policies with our ability to deal effectively with this threat to our national security.

Biden began with Ukraine. He had the opportunity to use his first State of the Union to rally support for the Ukrainian cause both here at home and abroad. He praised the courage and will of the Ukrainian people fighting for their hard-won freedom. He said some of the right things for our allies in this crisis and to reassure the people of this country.

But this president chose not to challenge Russian leader Vladimir Putin directly. He did not tell Putin, his generals and his oligarchs that their actions constituted war crimes and that one day, there would be a reckoning for those who supported the targeted killing of innocent civilians.