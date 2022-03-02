COVID-19 subvariants not expected to slow progress against pandemic

Public health experts expect the Biden administration to move carefully as it sets future pandemic policies and decides what to do with the current public health emergency because of a growing subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The new variant, known as BA.2, is more contagious than previous variants, including the original strain of omicron, BA.1, and is quickly picking up steam across the United States. But the new strain likely won’t slow the administration’s plans to ease some mitigation practices and return the country to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy.

“Increasingly, each of these new variants is unlikely to be able to cause the damage that delta or omicron could because the virus is dealing with a different population, a population that has a lot more immunity,” said Amesh Adalja, a doctor and infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore.

But the arrival of the new subvariant may become a factor as the administration decides how long to keep the public health emergency.

The new subvariant is causing about 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases worldwide even as infections begin to drop, according to the World Health Organization. BA.2 is overtaking the original omicron strain in the number of cases in at least 43 countries. Scientists say the subvariant appears to spread about 30 percent faster than the original strain of omicron.