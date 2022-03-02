How David Trone went from Total Wine to opioid opponent in Congress

Q: You like to take an MBA’s approach to your lawmaking. You even have a whiteboard. What does that look like?

A: We use a whiteboard in our meetings so we get focus. We’ve got to keep our priorities in mind — addiction, mental health, criminal justice and medical research. Then we have to get focused on each bill, how we’re going to get it bicameral, how we’re going to get Republican Senate leads. Because we can pass anything in the House, but we need to bring it home. John Lewis said, “Keep your eyes on the prize.” If you’re an MBA, you’re keeping your eye on the bottom line, and in this case, the bottom line is the prize on the president’s desk.

Q: You gave your alma mater, Wharton, $5 million with your wife a couple years ago to help develop the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Now that model has pumped out some numbers that have been used to beat up Democratic proposals. Do you have any regrets, and do you catch any flack from your colleagues?

A: I’ve never had one piece of flack and zero regrets. The model is really all about just trying to call it like it is. I mean, look at the Trump tax cut. He claimed it was $1.5 trillion. We ran a model at $1.9 trillion, and $4 billion is not chump change. Now everyone’s using our number. We’re trying to look at a wider group of variables and use high-level computing. What the CBO uses is not the most modern computing capabilities we have in this country, and at Wharton that’s what we’re using. I think it’s a great model.

Q: Fighting opioid addiction is probably your No. 1 issue, and one that’s near to your heart. Can you talk about that?