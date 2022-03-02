Ketanji Brown Jackson begins historic first steps toward Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson visited with key senators Wednesday, the first of what could be dozens of short face-to-face, get-to-know-you meetings ahead of her confirmation hearing in three weeks.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin announced that the hearings will take place the week of March 21, with a traditional schedule of one day for introductions and senator statements, two days for senator questions and one day for outside witnesses.

“As I have said from the time that Justice [Stephen G.] Breyer announced his retirement, the Committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination,” Durbin, D-Ill., wrote in a letter to the committee members.

Durbin was also one of the first four senators with whom Jackson met for about 30 minutes each on her first day in the Capitol on Wednesday as part of the confirmation process. After the meeting, Durbin said there were a handful of Republicans who might vote for her.

He also said that the confirmation process for her appeals court spot last year, during which the committee looked at her record and asked her questions on the record, meant her hearing for the high court could move forward quickly.