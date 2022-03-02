Pandemic relief, disaster aid strain omnibus spending talks

Omnibus spending negotiations remained fraught Wednesday amid disputes over including emergency COVID-19 relief and disaster aid.

And with other hang-ups over the 12 annual appropriations bills, lawmakers questioned whether it would all get done before March 11, when stopgap funding expires.

While both parties agree on the need to include defense and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine fight off a Russian invasion, they lack consensus on emergency COVID-19 spending that the administration and Democrats say is needed, as well as disaster aid Republicans from impacted states are pushing.

The need to negotiate up to three supplemental spending bills eats into the time appropriators and leadership need to hammer out details on the 12 fiscal 2022 spending bills that would compromise the bulk of the omnibus package.

Congress gave itself a March 11 deadline to pass the omnibus in its latest stopgap funding measure. House leaders want to bring a package to the floor as early as March 8 to give the slower-moving Senate enough time to process it before the stopgap expires, which would require appropriators to start closing out items this week and largely finalize everything this weekend.