Proxy option fuels record-setting House vote participation rate

House members hit a record in voting participation last year, aided by creative scheduling and widespread use of proxy voting in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Even as roll call votes were scheduled around COVID-19 outbreaks and to minimize partisan disputes, House members on average participated in a record 98 percent of the 448 roll call votes taken in the chamber last year, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis. That’s the highest rate of vote participation in the House since 1953, when Congressional Quarterly first began tracking this trend.

Thirty-six House members — 25 Democrats and 11 Republicans — participated in all 448 roll call votes held last year.

House members were aided by emergency rules adopted in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed them to cast votes without being on the House floor by designating a colleague who was there as their proxy.

GOP sues, then uses rule

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and 160 other Republican members filed a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House clerk, protesting that the practice was unconstitutional.