Texas Rep. Van Taylor admits affair, ends reelection campaign

A day after being forced into a runoff, Texas GOP Rep. Van Taylor ended his campaign for reelection Wednesday and admitted he had an extramarital affair.

"About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I love most in this world,” the two-term Republican said in an email to supporters. “I had an affair, it was wrong, and it was the greatest failure of my life."

Taylor led the five-candidate field for Republican nomination in the 3rd District after Tuesday’s primary, but he did not clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff election. Retired Army officer Keith Self, a former Collin County judge, won the second runoff slot with less than 26 percent of the vote. He’s now the favorite to win the seat in a district that became more Republican after redistricting.

Taylor said in his email that he’d spoken with Self and that, “I wish him the best as he seeks to become the next congressman for this district.”

Self said in a statement he respected Taylor's decision.