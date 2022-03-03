Biden administration gives protected status to Ukrainians

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will designate Ukraine for temporary protected status, allowing Ukrainians in the U.S. to remain in the country without fear of deportation for 18 months.

The announcement aims to protect Ukrainian nationals from deportation to a country in the throes of a Russian invasion, which has claimed hundreds of civilian lives and forced more than a million people to flee, according to latest estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

It would also allow eligible Ukrainians to apply for work permits.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

Roughly 28,000 Ukrainians in the U.S. are eligible to apply, according to estimates from the Center for Migration Studies in New York.