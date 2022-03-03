Biden was masked Monday. It was gone by Tuesday night in SOTU preemptive strike

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden, a black mask covering his face to guard against COVID-19, shared a moment on stage with also-masked Vice President Kamala Harris at a Monday White House event commemorating Black History Month.

He leaned in to say something to America’s first female and Black and AAPI VP, and the pair appeared to smile — their faces crinkling over the tops and straps of their face coverings. Just over 24 hours later, however, their grins were on full display in a striking policy change.

To be sure, the COVID-19 pandemic was still here Monday, shaping life in Washington and many other U.S. communities. But it was gone by Tuesday evening — kind of.

Vice President Kamala Harris looks to President Joe Biden as she stands up to give remarks at a Black History Month celebration event in the East Room of the White House on Monday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stood in the well of the House chamber Tuesday night awaiting Biden’s arrival for his first official State of the Union address, neither masked. First lady Jill Biden arrived before her husband, wearing a blue dress to honor Ukrainians after their country was invaded by Vladimir Putin’s Russian military forces. She came sans mask, as well.

There was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic progressive who frequently posts videos and photos on her social media accounts from events back home masked. She took a balcony seat, her smile visible to all and uncovered. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, also of New York, entered the chamber also bare-faced, eventually joined by Senate Democratic mask enthusiasts like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rhode Island’s Sheldon Whitehouse.