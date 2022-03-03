Biden’s new pitch: Saving the planet saves families’ money

President Joe Biden made a new pitch for reviving stalled climate proposals during his State of the Union address, but he emphasized their potential benefits for consumers rather than hammering on the need to save the planet.

Biden’s Tuesday speech avoided using the “Build Back Better” label his party previously used for its proposed budget reconciliation package, but he touted individual provisions that would make homes and businesses more energy efficient, boost domestic solar and wind production and lower the price of electric vehicles.

“Let’s cut energy costs for families an average of $500 a year by combatting climate change,” Biden said.

That figure tracks with an October report from Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, that examined what would happen if Congress and the executive branch worked together to adopt a slate of climate actions. The report noted that opponents of such moves warn shifting away from cheap fossil fuels will result in higher household heating bills, electric costs and gasoline prices.

“We find that the opposite is true in our joint action scenario,” the report says. “There are costs associated with cleaning the grid and regulating (greenhouse gas emissions) from power plants, vehicles and natural production. But consumers are cushioned from these costs due to three factors.”