Bipartisan retirement bill could hitch a ride on omnibus

House tax writers are preparing to move a bipartisan retirement savings package in the coming days and are eyeing the still-developing fiscal 2022 omnibus appropriations package as a way to send it quickly to the president’s desk.

The appropriations bill, which lawmakers are working to pass before a March 11 government funding deadline, “would be plan A” for passing the retirement legislation, Ways and Means’ top Republican, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, said in a brief interview.

“There’s no question, it would move across the floor with more than 400 votes and a lot of momentum, which is another option for us,” Brady said. “But obviously with this much bipartisan support, we think it fits.”

Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said in a brief interview that his goal is to pass the package, which he authored with Brady, imminently. “I’m looking at options to get this done in the next few days,” Neal said. “My intention is to choose the right vehicle and just get it done.”

Neal noted that Ways and Means already unanimously approved the bill, which has 91 co-sponsors. He said it could move as part of a larger package, through a stand-alone floor vote or under suspension of the rules, a way to quickly move legislation that has broad bipartisan support through the House. “That’s how popular it is,” he said.