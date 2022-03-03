House passes bill designed to help veterans exposed to toxins during service

The House voted 256-174 Thursday to pass a bill that would overhaul benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service, but the many differences with the Senate version of the measure raises questions about whether it has a chance of being enacted into law.

The bill received support from 34 Republicans despite the criticism from most of their party members that it was too expensive.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at Republicans who refused to support the bill sponsored by House Veterans’ Affairs Chair Mark Takano, D-Calif., because of budget concerns.

"It's a cost of war," Pelosi said at her Thursday press conference. "For the Republicans to go to the floor and say their veterans really don't want this help with their health because it's going to cost money and they're more concerned about the budget ... than they are about their health, oh really? You just gave tax cuts in 2017 to the richest people in America. Tax cuts for the rich, cancer for our veterans. That's how we see this discussion and this debate."

Takano said after the vote the Senate would find the votes to pass the House bill if it came to the floor because more than 40 prominent veterans organizations support it. Takano said he was willing to go to conference on the bill, but that a Senate floor vote left open to amendments would be quicker.