Jan. 6 committee work shifts into new gear getting closer to Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has stated it has a “good-faith belief” that former President Donald Trump may have committed criminal acts in his effort to overturn the 2020 election results, a disclosure that elicited a sharp response from Trump on Thursday — and which came as the panel’s latest subpoena got closer to his inner circle and family.

“The actual conspiracy to defraud the United States was the Democrats rigging the Election, and the Fake News Media and the Unselect Committee covering it up,” Trump said in a statement in which he continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him.

Specifically, the committee notes it has evidence that “provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding” Trump violated the law relating to obstruction of an official proceeding — in this case Congress’ counting and certification of Electoral College votes. The panel also says it has “a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States” in violation of federal law.

Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters it is up to another agency, such as the Justice Department, if it wants to act on the committee’s findings.

“We have what the facts have presented to us, but at the end of the day, we’re not a criminal [prosecutorial entity] so we can only say what we found and what we believe and obviously if another agency wants to take it up, based on that evidence, it’s up to them,” the Mississippi Democrat said.