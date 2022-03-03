Labor Department mulls more climate rules for retirement plans

The Labor Department signaled it could pursue additional rules to shield retirement savings and pensions from climate-related financial risk, furthering its commitment to ensure plan sponsors consider environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions.

The department last month issued a notice asking for information to help determine what actions the Employee Benefits Security Administration could take to ensure sponsors protect retirement contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans and pensions, from physical risks and transition risks of climate change.

While it is too early to know what guidance or rule-making could rise from the request for information, the department’s solicitation will likely cement climate as part of a larger set of factors that plan fiduciaries must consider under laws known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Federal Employees’ Retirement System Act of 1986.

“The DOL may seek to use this information to shape its interpretation of ERISA’s fiduciary duties and the extent to which non-financial factors, such as environmental factors, may be considered as part of an ERISA fiduciary’s investment decisions,” Elizabeth S. Goldberg and Rachel Mann, lawyers for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, said in a client note.

“Though the focus and nomenclature has changed, the DOL has been consistent over the many years of regulatory ping-pong in affirming that plan ﬁduciaries must make investment decisions in accordance with ERISA’s two key fiduciary duties of loyalty and prudence,” they wrote.