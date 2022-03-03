Moves to ban gas and oil imports from Russia gain steam

A proposal for the U.S. to ban the import of Russian oil and gas gained traction Thursday as a bipartisan chorus of lawmakers backed the idea and Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her support.

Eighteen Republicans and Democrats proposed legislation in both chambers to block imports of oil from Russia in response to its attack on Ukraine. More than 1 million people have fled that country, including half a million children who are now refugees, according to UNICEF, the children’s charity arm of the U.N.

“This is actually something that can make a difference,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, one of the sponsors of the draft legislation in the Senate, said Thursday. “No more Russian energy should come into the United States.”

“We're joining together today to cut off Putin’s largest revenue source,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a sponsor, along with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., of the House legislation.

While President Joe Biden has levied financial sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion, targeting President Vladimir Putin, oligarchs and political allies of Putin as well as the nation’s banking system, his administration has held back on targeting its oil and gas supply, part of the economic lifeblood of the country.