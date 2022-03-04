Give Ukraine U.S. aircraft, Democratic lawmaker urges

A Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee suggested a significant escalation in the U.S. role in the war for Ukraine on Friday, urging the Biden administration to give Ukraine U.S. military aircraft to attack a Russian convoy.

“We should all be concerned about the Russian convoy heading toward [the Ukrainian capital] Kyiv,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania said in a statement. “And give Ukraine the tools to destroy it. Today I’m asking the Biden Administration to consider transferring additional military systems to Ukraine such as A-10 aircraft to counter Putin’s armored assault.”

But such a move faces significant political hurdles, and the Defense Department appears not to have even held any high-level discussions on the idea.

Houlahan, an Air Force veteran in her second term representing a suburban Philadelphia district, acknowledged the difficulties of giving U.S. planes to Ukraine.

“There is widespread agreement that providing direct air support puts us at war with Russia, but we can provide aircraft as [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has asked,” Houlahan said. “This requires solving for trained pilots, crew and mechanics among other complexities. But time is not on our side. All options must be aggressively and creatively considered and on the table.”