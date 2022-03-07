As 200 groups seek access, talks underway to reopen Hill buildings

As House and Senate leaders discuss reopening the Capitol complex, a lobbyist trade association plans to hand-deliver a letter Wednesday pressing for access for their clients and tour groups.

As of Monday, the letter had been signed by at least 200 groups, including many that in the past flew members in from around the country to meet with members of Congress and their staffs, according to Paul Miller, founder of the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics. The institute's plan to press its case this week was first reported on Friday.

The letter urged congressional leaders to allow people without appointments to get into House and Senate office buildings that were first closed during the coronavirus pandemic and have remained closed amid heightened security concerns in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Congressional leaders may be poised to allow for a return of visitors to the Capitol. A House Democratic aide said the topic came up in a Monday call of chiefs of staff, giving them a heads-up that a “bicameral reopening plan is in the works.”