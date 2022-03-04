Lobbyists urge lawmakers to let them roam the Capitol again

Lobbyists have a renewed plea to leaders in Congress: Let us roam the Capitol complex.

After two years of pandemic- and insurrection-related security restrictions, some lobbyists are putting their advocacy skills toward an effort to reopen the legislative buildings widely to tour groups and lobbying coalitions.

The National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics, which represents lobbyists, is putting together a letter to House and Senate letters to be delivered Wednesday, said the group’s founder, Paul Miller. He declined to say how many lobbyists or lobbying groups had signed but said: “It’s a good number.”

“The country has reopened, and businesses have employees back in the office,” a draft of the letter states. “Sporting and concert venues have opened for live events. And, with restaurants trying to make a comeback, we would urge Congress to do the same and reopen to the people without appointments starting July 11, 2022. What better message to send to the public that we are turning the corner on two years of very difficult and challenging times for this country than by announcing that Capitol Hill is again open to the public.”

President Joe Biden called for a greater return to normalcy, including among federal workers, in his State of the Union address this week.