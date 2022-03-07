Report on Capitol Police preparedness for Jan. 6 shows lack of clarity on use of force

The Capitol Police department needs to better understand and address potential officer hesitancy to use force, the Government Accountability Office found in a report released Monday regarding steps the department should take to improve preparations for violent demonstrations like Jan. 6.

The report surveyed 315 Capitol Police officers who worked the day of the insurrection, though not all answered every question. On use of force, 207 officers said they were somewhat or well prepared while 96 responded they were slightly or not at all prepared. The GAO survey also found 80 officers who identified concerns related to use of force, and 57 of those officers indicated they felt the leadership culture at the department generally discouraged them from using force or that they were hesitant to use force because of a fear of disciplinary actions.

One officer described this sentiment in detail: “‘Most importantly, and most difficult, is to try to change the culture where officers are afraid to use force when appropriate. I saw too many instances where officers were questioning whether they could use force because they were afraid of getting in trouble. If ever there was a time when force is appropriate, a mob violently forcing their way into the Capitol would be it.’”

The GAO noted that several officers said they felt the department “would not back them, even when force was used under justifiable circumstances.”

Capitol Police officials told the GAO in October 2021 that the department neither encourages nor discourages officers from using force, but instead trains them to use the appropriate level of force necessary and to aim to de-escalate situations so force is not needed. Further, the Capitol Police officials said disciplinary action by the department related to officer use of force has historically been extremely rare.