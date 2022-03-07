Supreme Court denies appeal of Pennsylvania, North Carolina maps

The Supreme Court allowed congressional maps that favor Democrats to move forward in North Carolina and Pennsylvania in an order issued Monday afternoon.

The two decisions reflect the latest in a flurry of court filings in the last few weeks as Republicans seek to overturn court victories they see favoring Democrats. In a concurring opinion on the decision rejecting the North Carolina case, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote the Supreme Court will likely not intervene in other mapmaking cases.

“[I]t is too late for the federal courts to order that the district lines be changed for the 2022 primary and general elections, just as it was too late for the federal courts to do so in the Alabama redistricting case last month,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed an allegedly racially discriminatory map to move forward for this fall’s elections. There, Kavanaugh argued the state’s May primary was too close to fully hear the dispute over the map.

Both Pennsylvania and North Carolina have May 17 primaries.