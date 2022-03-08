Biden warns of higher pump prices as he bans Russian energy

President Joe Biden issued a ban on the import of oil, gas and coal from Russia in an effort to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine. He warned the move would require Americans to endure higher gasoline prices.

Biden, who had been hesitant to sanction Russian energy commodities, said Tuesday he made the decision after consulting with allied nations, including in Europe, which is reliant on Russian gas to generate electricity.

“We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us,” Biden said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday his nation was not immediately willing to cut off Russian gas though the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to phase out Russian oil and gas by year’s end..

“This is a step that we're taking to inflict further pain on Putin,” Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the import freeze may lead to higher gasoline prices domestically. “There will be a cost as well here in the United States.”