‘We all sound like it’s the 1990s,’ says Rep. David Schweikert

“Do you want a coffee? A latte? I make a mean vanilla cappuccino.”

David Schweikert is about to pour his seventh — wait, no, maybe it’s the eighth? — coffee of the day. It’s only a little past 2 p.m., but Schweikert loves his cappuccino machine.

Heard on the Hill declined, then reclined in one of the Arizona Republican’s sumptuous leather chairs — another perk of his coffee mania, he said. When Schweikert arrived on the Hill a decade ago, a senior lawmaker was retiring. “I had been going around making vanilla cappuccinos for a bunch of the moving staff,” he said. “Next thing I knew, I came in and I had the best couch, the best chairs.”

Schweikert didn’t always get along with his colleagues in Congress, but over the years the disagreements have mellowed, like a good slow roast blend — even though they formally reprimanded him in 2020 for violating ethics rules and misusing campaign funds. (Voters still reelected him for a sixth term.) He barely blinked during this interview in December, which has been edited and condensed, but he did say a lot about floor speeches, Barry Goldwater and winning over his GOP peers.

Q: I hear you’re an avid hiker. What’s the best hike you’ve ever been on?