US spies expect Putin to ‘double down’ on Ukraine war

The leaders of America’s intelligence agencies testified Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may intensify his military attack on Ukraine in the coming weeks but he faces the prospect of a long-running insurgency there.

The officials said Putin badly overestimated both his ability to subdue Ukraine by force and the strength of the world’s reaction. His response going forward is likely to be a redoubling of his military offensive and more casualties, they told the House Intelligence Committee.

The officials also said Putin’s nuclear threats against the United States and NATO should be taken seriously and would increase if Russian and NATO forces entered direct conflict.

The hearing was called to review the 2022 version of the intelligence agencies' joint assessment of worldwide threats. But, as Michael R. Turner of Ohio, the panel’s top Republican, said, “Vladimir Putin has cast a long shadow over this hearing.”

California Democrat Adam B. Schiff, the panel’s chairman, called the Russian invasion of Ukraine “the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.”