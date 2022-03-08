Welcome to Capitol Hill’s ‘No-Fly Zone Island.’ It has a high-profile mayor despite myriad risks

ANALYSIS — Welcome to what might be called Capitol Hill’s “No-Fly Zone Island.” It has few occupants but a high-profile mayor: Sen. Joe Manchin III.

It is a high-stakes, real-life version of the fictional “Fantasy Island,” and the West Virginia Democrat who made himself its Mr. Roarke is going it mostly alone amid warnings of a cascade of unexpected consequences from its well-intentioned, if unrealistic, ambitions.

“To take anything off the table, thinking we might not be able to use things because we’ve already taken it off the table, is wrong,” Manchin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“I would take nothing off the table. But I would be very clear that we’re going to support the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian president and this government every way humanly possible,” he added.

“Every way” is not how war works. That’s because, as former Defense Secretary James Mattis, the hard-charging retired Marine Corps general who earned the nickname “Mad Dog,” often cautioned: “The enemy gets a vote.”