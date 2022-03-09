Amid congressional focus on HBCUs, Senate Democrats to huddle at Howard University

Senate Democrats have chosen a significant venue for their annual issues conference: Howard University, with headline remarks — that are closed to the press — from President Joe Biden expected Wednesday evening.

The Democrats will visit the landmark historically Black university in Washington at a time when HBCUs nationwide have faced a series of extremist bomb threats.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a co-chair of the bipartisan HBCU caucus, praised the venue choice in a statement to CQ Roll Call.

“HBCUs across the country are critical engines of our nation’s economy and social fabric, and Howard University is a cornerstone institution in our nation’s Capital, with alumni who span business leaders, the Vice President of the United States, and members of my own team,” Coons said. “The university will be an excellent reminder throughout Wednesday’s retreat of the need to reinvest in institutions that open doors for those who have been historically excluded, as well to take steps to address the repeated threats of violence HBCUs have faced in recent months.”

Howard’s alumni include Vice President Kamala Harris, as Coons noted, as well as the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, former Democratic Rep. Andrew Young of Georgia, the late Nobel-Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, singer Roberta Flack and Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch.