Big K Street shops will close offices in Russia

Some of K Street’s biggest firms said Wednesday they were winding down, or at least reevaluating, operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions that followed.

Ceasing operations in Moscow are Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Squire Patton Boggs, two of Washington’s long-standing lobbying and legal powerhouses, whose rosters include former members of Congress and Cabinet officials.

DLA Piper, another big law and lobbying firm that has offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said in a statement that it was “undertaking a strategic review of our presence in Russia.”

The announcements came as lobbying and law firms have terminated clients that would run afoul of U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.

“As a firm built by Robert Strauss, the last U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union and the first U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Akin Gump is deeply saddened and shocked by the events in Ukraine and the tragic and senseless loss of life of so many innocent Ukrainians,” Akin Gump said in a statement.