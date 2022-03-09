Cawthorn opens legal expense fund to pay for election challenge costs

Rep. Madison Cawthorn opened a legal expense fund to pay costs from a challenge to his candidacy for re-election that alleged he should be ineligible due to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to documents reviewed by CQ Roll Call.

The North Carolina Republican’s legal expense trust fund was filed with the Legislative Resource Center on Feb. 22, after receiving approval from the House Ethics Committee. Cawthorn is listed as the trustor and Patrick Corrigan as the trustee of the fund.

The challenge to Cawthorn’s candidacy was filed in January before the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Cawthorn then sued to stop the challenge in federal court. Earlier this month, Cawthorn prevailed when the challenge was blocked by a federal district court judge.

Cawthorn spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol attack. He voted to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Days before the attack, he posted a tweet that ended with, “It’s time to fight.”