It’s that time again: Congress debates adopting year-round daylight savings

Our clocks will once again “spring ahead” one hour this Sunday as daylight saving time begins. But if some in Congress have their way, there won’t be a “fall back” in November.

The congressional debate over changing our clocks twice a year has come up like clockwork every March for the last few years. After being pushed most aggressively recently by Sunshine State Sen. Marco Rubio, who backs permanent DST, this year a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee took a shine to the perennial topic with a hearing Wednesday.

“I was pretty surprised that we have the power to change time itself,” said Consumer Protection and Commerce Chair Jan Schakowsky, referring to a vote on the topic held earlier in her career.

Daylight saving time means more sunlight in the evening; standard time means more sunlight in the morning. If you hate when you have to start trying to wake up in the dark, you probably prefer standard time. If you hate when you start leaving work in the dark, you’re more likely Team Saving Time.

We “spring ahead” an hour to daylight saving time every second Sunday of March and “fall back” to standard on every first Sunday of November. Each turn of the clock shakes our circadian rhythms, inspiring a fresh set of familiar complaints and jokes.