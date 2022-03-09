Defense spending deal bristles with weapons Biden didn’t seek

ANALYSIS — The fiscal 2022 appropriations compromise that lawmakers unveiled early Wednesday would spend generously on the Pentagon and its contractors, marking a big win for GOP defense hawks over progressive Democrats.

Given world events, the hawks' success in driving up the defense budget will probably continue apace.

Most of the Defense Department’s requests were fulfilled by the $782.5 billion defense package, but several ship and aircraft programs did better than most.

Democrats run the White House, the House and (just barely) the Senate. But this defense spending deal did not look like the product of a Democratic-controlled capital.

In fact, Michael R. Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and a senior member of its Armed Services panel, told a defense industry conference Wednesday that the final measure is “relatively like a Republican defense budget.”