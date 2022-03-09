House passes overdue $1.5 trillion omnibus appropriations bill

The House on Wednesday passed a fiscal 2022 omnibus spending package, as well as a four-day stopgap measure extending current funding levels through March 15 to ensure there’s no lapse in appropriations while the Senate works to get the larger measure to President Joe Biden’s desk.

But passage of the omnibus — filed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and five months after the fiscal year began — did not come without drama. Democratic leaders had to send the bill back to the Rules Committee Wednesday evening to strip $15.6 billion in funding for immediate COVID-19 needs and move that as a standalone bill — which ultimately was delayed until next week.

That measure excludes a $7 billion rescission of state and local funds that some Democrats objected to in the omnibus, leaving nearly half of the emergency spending unpaid for.

The sprawling, 2,741-page omnibus would appropriate $1.5 billion in discretionary spending across the 12 annual bills and $13.6 billion in emergency spending to address the crisis in Ukraine. It also carries a hodgepodge of unrelated bills that lawmakers are eager to advance on the must-pass vehicle.