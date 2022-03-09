Violence Against Women Act set for renewal in spending package

Congressional negotiators are poised to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act in the fiscal 2022 spending package unveiled early Wednesday, setting the measure on a fast track for passage.

The new authorization would provide more than $500 million in grants to law enforcement, housing authorities and others to address domestic and sexual violence, according to the draft bill. By adding the language to the omnibus spending package, it could pass both chambers and be signed into law by President Joe Biden in the next few days.

“Including the long overdue reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in the Omnibus assures that it will be enacted once again, helping to protect survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Wednesday.

Passage would mean the first reauthorization of VAWA, which lapsed in 2019, in nearly a decade.

Last month, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled details of a new authorization bill, which removed a key firearms provision that had held up talks for months. The final measure no longer closes the “boyfriend loophole” that would have prohibited dating partners, in addition to spouses, from owning a gun if convicted of domestic violence.