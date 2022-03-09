With map set, North Carolina prepares for crowded primaries, comeback attempts

After months of candidates shifting as map boundaries changed, the primary field in North Carolina is set, with former Rep. Renee Ellmers trying for a comeback in a new district that could be one of the nation’s most competitive and a large field of Republican challengers to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

The Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from the state Republican Party to block the congressional map chosen by a three-judge panel in February. That map was set after the state Supreme Court threw out one adopted by the GOP-led legislature, which would have favored Republicans in 11 of the state’s 14 districts.

“We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal filed by the NC Legislature citing electoral time constraints,” Michael Whatley, the state party chairman, said in a statement. He argued it was a violation of the U.S. Constitution for the state courts to draw their own map.

The state’s delegation will include several new members, with Democratic Reps. G.K. Butterfield and David E. Price retiring and the state gaining a seat after reapportionment. The primary is May 17.

Based on voting patterns in 2020, the map chosen by the judges could lead to a 7-7 split between the two parties, but the GOP could pick up more seats because of the national environment favoring Republicans, said Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College who runs the Old North State Politics blog.