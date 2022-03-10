Bipartisan blowback for Biden’s quashing of jet transfer to Ukraine

Lawmakers on Thursday called on Biden administration officials to “toughen up” and supply the military equipment Ukrainians have been asking for as Russian forces continue to bombard their country.

Specifically, senators of both parties expressed displeasure with President Joe Biden’s decision to quash Poland’s offer to send fighter jets to the Ukrainian military this week by declining to facilitate the transfer.

Under the deal, Poland would have supplied Ukraine with its stock of MiG-29 fighter jets by first transferring them to the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where the United States would have sent them on to Ukraine. In turn, the U.S. would have backfilled Poland’s fleet with American-made F-16s.

Biden killed it, however, with Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby explaining that administration officials viewed the move as “high risk” because it might inflame Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Thursday, senators voiced their frustrations.