Dan Coats took on many different roles in his four decades in national and international politics, and all of them seem to be colliding at once as Russia invades Ukraine, as Europe and former President Donald Trump respond, and the Senate starts a historic Supreme Court confirmation process.

He was a senator from Indiana, a member of the Intelligence Committee, an ambassador to Germany, a director of national intelligence under Trump and a so-called “sherpa” who guided two Supreme Court nominees around the Senate.

The 78-year-old establishment Republican had some blunt assessments on those issues in a phone interview, as the nation and the world move into a new future and midterm election season.

On whether someone like West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III would buck the party and not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court, who would not change the court’s 6-3 conservative advantage: “I mean, I see no reason why he wouldn't vote for her, because this is not going to be a game-changer.”

On Trump’s praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as savvy in the lead-up to the invasion: “It was a shock to me. I mean, you’re president of the United States, not some new congressman or somebody on media, cable news or something like that.”