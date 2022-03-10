NYPD official named Capitol Police director of intelligence

Ravi Satkalmi, a high-ranking NYPD intelligence official, will be the Capitol Police’s next director of intelligence, the department announced Thursday.

Satkalmi will start his role in April. Julie Farnam, the acting director of intelligence, will serve as assistant director.

“Ravi Satkalmi has more than a decade of national security, intelligence and law enforcement experience,” Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of building strong teams, leading during crises and driving critical change.”

Satkalmi will lead the team that supplies intelligence and analysis regarding threats against Congress. This includes overseeing the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division, which came under vigorous scrutiny in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

A joint Senate committee report found the Capitol Police’s intelligence units did not communicate the full scope of threat information they possessed leading up to the Capitol attack. The bipartisan report said the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division was aware of the potential for violence in the days and weeks ahead of Jan. 6, and had information from several sources concerning violent threats that targeted the joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes.