Senate confirms Pagan in USTR post tasked with addressing Russia’s WTO status

The Senate confirmed Maria L Pagán on Thursday to be deputy trade representative at the World Trade Organization, a post where she could take on the added duty of trying to convince the international body to suspend Russia’s membership.

Pagán, currently the deputy general counsel for the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, easily won approval with a 80-19 vote. She is a veteran of the trade agency and has nearly 30 years of experience in a number of government positions. As the deputy trade representative, she will be the U.S. ambassador to the WTO in Geneva.

During her Oct. 26, 2021, nomination hearing, Pagán said she would take a can-do approach to achieving changes to make the organization more responsive and nimble.

“As deputy general counsel at USTR, my job is to get things done, and I will bring that can-do approach and attitude to Geneva. We need to be creative; not just focus on the areas where we disagree, but find the areas where we can agree,” she said.

Under legislation designed to penalize Russia for invading Ukraine, the U.S Trade Representative’s Office would be directed to persuade WTO members to end favorable trade treatment for Russian goods and explore ways the WTO could withdraw membership status from Russia. The Senate bill also would call for the trade agency to seek similar treatment of Belarus, a Russian ally aiding the attack on Ukraine. Belarus is in the process of joining the WTO.