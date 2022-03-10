Senator floats reexamination of baseball’s antitrust exemption

The Chicago Cubs fan who runs the Senate Judiciary Committee, irked by an ongoing lockout that has canceled games at the beginning of the upcoming season, suggested Thursday that the panel will examine Major League Baseball’s long-standing exemption to the nation’s antitrust laws.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard J. Durbin pointed out that it’s been 100 years since a Supreme Court ruling that first exempted professional baseball from the nation’s laws to prevent businesses from getting together to reduce economic competition.

“Over and over again, the Supreme Court has said it is up to the Congress to decide the role of Major League Baseball when it comes to antitrust exemptions,” Durbin said at a panel business meeting. “I happen to think at this moment in time we should be revisiting this issue.”

Durbin tweeted late Wednesday that the exemption allows MLB “to act as a lawful monopoly.” And on Thursday morning, 100 days into the owners' lockout of the players, he said the committee was “going to be preparing a hearing on that in the very near future.”

“My advice to Major League Baseball owners and players: Think of the fans. Do something for them. For goodness’ sakes,” Durbin said. “This lockout is an insult to a lot of loyal fans who spend an awful lot of hard-earned dollars following their teams. It’s time to play ball.”