Federal courts streamline path for judicial financial reports

The policymaking body for the federal courts announced Tuesday the development of a new electronic system for more access to the financial disclosure reports of federal judges, as Congress has passed bills with broad bipartisan support on the issue in the past few months.

The Senate passed an amended bill last month to require online publication of judicial financial disclosure reports, along with a searchable database of those reports, and require federal judges to submit periodic reports for certain securities transactions. The House passed a slightly different version of that same bill in December.

What the U.S. Judicial Conference authorized Tuesday would not go that far. The courts authorized a process to streamline access to those reports, but it still requires someone to fill out a form and request them. Officials also said the system would continue to be developed.

Previously, a request for financial disclosure reports would go to judges, who had time to redact information for the security of themselves or their families, U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan, the chair of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference, told reporters in a virtual press briefing.

Under the new system through the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, judges will have to request any redactions and then submit the annual reports, Eagan said.