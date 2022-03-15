Raskin asks Biden to withdraw her nomination for Fed vice chairman

Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew from consideration to be Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden blamed the withdrawal on Senate Republicans, who have led a weeks-long boycott that prevented her nomination from advancing to the Senate floor. But it was opposition from key Senate Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia that made her confirmation impossible in the evenly split Senate absent support from a Republican.

“Despite her readiness — and despite having been confirmed by the Senate with broad, bipartisan support twice in the past — Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups,” Biden said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Senate Republicans are more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people.”

Manchin on Monday said he would oppose her confirmation, citing her stance on climate change and financial risk.

“The United States must have policy leaders and economic experts who are focused on the most pressing issues facing the American people and our nation — specifically rising inflation and energy costs,” Manchin said in a statement. “Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs.”