Trump feud with Georgia governor reaches into campaign for insurance commissioner

In a sign of how far former President Donald Trump's feud with Georgia's Republican governor will go, Trump has endorsed a Republican who dropped his bid for a House seat to challenge the governor-backed state insurance and fire safety commissioner.

The candidate, Patrick Witt, worked as an attorney on Trump’s post-election legal team in Georgia and served as deputy chief of staff and acting chief of staff in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management during Trump's administration.

Witt is running against Republican incumbent John King, who was appointed by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 . Trump wants Kemp ousted because the governor did not support the former president's false charges that fraud was rampant in the election.

Trump lost Georgia by three-tenths of 1 percent, making President Joe Biden the first Democrat to carry the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.

“Patrick Witt will make a strong Insurance Commissioner for the people of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump said in a March 11 statement, which Witt shared on Twitter. “Patrick was a Warrior for the America First Agenda in my Administration, and I know he will put Georgians First in this very important role.”